Unexpected congratulatory message for Sarfaraz Khan from Pakistan cricketer

Sarfaraz Khan, who was called up to India's Test squad with KL Rahul injured, received a surprising congratulatory message on Twitter from a Pakistan cricketer.

Sarfaraz Khan, whose call-up to the Indian Test team was most awaited after the truckload of runs he scored for Mumbai and India A, finally got his wish granted on Monday when he was among the three players India added to the Test squad.

With KL Rahul out injured alongside Ravindra Jadeja, India were in need of replacements for the second Test against England in Vizag. With Virat Kohli also absent due to personal reasons, India needed to beef up the middle-order.

Rajat Patidar was the first to earn a call-up to replace Kohli, but he didn't get to make his debut in Hyderabad. Now, Sarfaraz Khan has finally found a place in the Test team for the second England Test.

Sarfaraz comes off the back of big runs in first-class cricket and boasts of one of the best batting averages in the history of first-class cricket. Known for his ability to make tough, big runs, Sarfaraz averages a stunning 69.85 in first-class cricket.

Sarfaraz Khan gets congratulatory message from Imam-ul-Haq

Having received the much-awaited call-up, Sarfaraz had a well-wisher few expected: Pakistan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq. The Pakistan opener wished Sarfaraz on Twitter (now called X) with a lovely message.

Congratulations brother So Happy for you ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/TDmKXMZYjj — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) January 29, 2024







The surprising message had fans completely taken aback. Sarfaraz's selection has been a subject of hot discussion in the recent past with India's middle-order not in great form and Sarfaraz continuing his run-scoring spree in the Ranji Trophy and for India A.

But this wish from Imam from across the border was a surprise for several fans. Imam and Sarfaraz had played for their respective U19 teams in the same U19 World Cup in 2014. While Imam finished as the second-highest run-scorer in that U19 World Cup, Sarfaraz Khan still holds the record for the most fifty-plus scores in the U19 World Cup, having played in two editions: 2014 and 2016.

Sarfaraz had recently scored a brilliant hundred for India A against England Lions in the unofficial Test that clashed with the first Test in Hyderabad.

It remains to be seen, though, if Sarfaraz gets to debut. Patidar, who got into the squad first, might be preferred over him in the middle-order spot vacated by Rahul.