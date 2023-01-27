Shafali Verma's Indian side makes the finals of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Defeating New Zealand in the semifinal at Potchefstroom, Indian have reached the finals of the inaugural ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa.

The Shafali Verma-led Indian side now stands one step shy of clinching victory at the inaugural ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup.

The Indian U-19 side made the finals of the newly launched junior girls World Cup on Friday (January 27), defeating New Zealand in the semifinal played at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

The White Ferns proved to be no challenge for an in-form Indian side that absolutely hammered the opposition in what was a much-anticipated knock-out fixture of the tournament.

Verma & company came out triumphant by eight wickets after a fantastic allround display over the girls from the Kiwiland, restricting them to a palty 107/9 in 20 overs before chasing the modest target with nearly 6 overs remaining in the innings.

India continue winning juggernaut for ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup

The bowling unit packed the punch, playing a decisive role in India's win against New Zealand. Wristspinner Parshavi Chopra was the star of the show with a terrific spell of 3/20 off her 4 overs.

Chopra was ably supported by Mannat Kashyap (1/21), Titas Sadhu (1/17) and Archana Devi (1/20) in a robust bowling act that made it a no-contest by the second half.

All India needed was a sensible effort to overhaul the White Ferns. But a superlative assault from opening batting Shweta Sehrawat, an excellent knock of 61 not out off 45 balls, helped them coast along to a handsome win in just 14.2 overs.

For all of Sehrawat's blistering knock, however, it was Parshavi who was handed the 'Player of the Match' award for her match-winning performance in the first half of the game.

With their win, India continued their impressive run in the first-of-its-kind Women's U-19 T20 World Cup. Shafali Verma's team topped the group stage standings by easing past South Africa, Scotland and UAE in Group D.

That meant a loss at the start of the Super Six round versus the Aussies wasn't an irrevocable dent on their tournament hopes as a resurrection victory over Sri Lanka sealed their semifinal berth.

Having now toppled off New Zealand, they await the winners of the other semifinal between England and Australia for their finale clash scheduled on Sunday (January 30).