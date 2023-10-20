Shaheen Afridi overtakes Jasprit Bumrah with fifer against Australia

Shaheen Shah Afridi also etched a new record by becoming the first pacer from Pakistan to secure the feat.

Shaheen Afridi emerged as the standout performer among the Pakistan bowlers during their 2023 ODI World Cup match against Australia. It was a day marked by the Australian batters dominating the bowling unit, amassing a formidable total of 367 for 9 in 50 overs.

After winning the toss, Babar Azam chose to bowl at the batter-friendly M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, their fielders and bowlers failed to support the decision. The turning point came when leg-spinner Usama Mir missed a chance to dismiss David Warner at 10, leading to frustration for Shaheen Afridi.

The Pakistani bowlers struggled as David Warner capitalized on the second chance he received. Mitchell Marsh, celebrating his birthday, joined him and the duo notched up centuries to establish a record-breaking opening partnership of 259 runs in a mere 199 balls. Finch and Warner collectively struck 18 sixes and 24 boundaries, leaving the Pakistani bowlers struggling to find a foothold.

Haris Rauf conceded over 10 runs per over and Hasan Ali at 7, Shaheen stood out, clinching 5 wickets while giving away only 54 runs in his 10-over spell.

Shaheen Afridi becomes first Pakistan player to achieve the feat

Shaheen Shah Afridi etched a new Pakistan record by becoming the first pacer from the country to secure more than one 5-wicket haul in a World Cup fixture. In 2019, Shaheen had claimed 6 for 35 against Bangladesh at Lord's.

That makes him just the second Pakistan player after his father-in-law Shahid Afridi to have two World Cup five-wicket hauls to his name. Afridi's figures of 5/54 on Friday is also the best for any bowler thus far in the 2023 World Cup. New Zealand's Mitchell Santner has now been pushed down to second on the list, having returned figures of 5/89 against the Netherlands. India's Jasprit Bumrah's figures of 4/39 against Afghanistan is third on the highest while England's Reece Topley's 4/43 against the Netherlands is fourth.

The top five is squared off by Australia's Adam Zampa, who had returned 4/47 against Sri Lanka.

