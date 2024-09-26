Bangladesh veteran set to call time on Test career but with a condition

He revealed the development while addressing the media in Kanpur ahead of the second Test against India.

In a recent development coming in, a Bangladesh star cricketer is set to retire from Test cricket, albeit with one condition. He revealed the development while addressing the media in Kanpur ahead of the second India vs Bangladesh Test, slated to begin on September 27.

Dynamic all-rounder Shakib al Hasan earlier today (September 26) announced that he has expressed to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) his desire to retire from the longest format at the end of next month's home series against South Africa in Mirpur.

However, his retirement depends on the 37-year-old obtaining the necessary security clearance to participate in the series due to ongoing political tension in the nation.

If Shakib is unable to play in that Test, the second and final match of the current series against India, starting on Friday in Kanpur, may mark his last appearance in Test cricket for Bangladesh.

“I have expressed my desire to play my last Test in Mirpur, if that won't happen, second Test against India would be my last,” Shakib said, as quoted by PTI.

In addition to this, the seasoned all-rounder also declared his immediate retirement from T20I format as well. Shakib had previously hinted that he played his last match in the short format during the T20 World Cup and confirmed his retirement in the press conference today.

Shakib Al Hasan has enjoyed an illustrious career

The left-handed player has appeared in 70 Test matches for his nation. With an outstanding career, Shakib has accumulated 4,600 runs, including five centuries and 31 half-centuries, making him Bangladesh's third-highest run-scorer in Test cricket.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Titans teammate voices support for Hardik Pandya

Telegram Group Join Now

Shakib Al Hasan has also played 129 T20I matches for Bangladesh, scoring 2,551 runs at a strike rate of 121.18. However, his contributions with the ball were even more impactful. In 126 innings, he took 149 wickets, just one shy of 150, with his best bowling figures being an impressive 5/20.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.