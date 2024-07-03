"I don't have time': Bangladesh star downplays India tour later this year

The teams are set to lock horns across both red and white-ball cricket later this year in September.

The Indian team is set to host neighbours Bangladesh for a series across both red and white-ball cricket later this year in September.

The teams will play two Tests and three T20I matches, from September 19 to October 12.

Incidentally, the series will take place following Bangladesh's tour to Pakistan in August, where they are slated to play a two-match Test series.

However, a star Bangladesh player has downplayed the India series and has revealed that his participation is still unsure.

Dynamic all-rounder Al Hasan, who left Dhaka for the USA on Monday (July 1) to play for the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC 2024) said that he was not thinking too far down the line and has plans up till the tour of Pakistan for now.

Shakib Al Hasan downplays India tour

Shakib told reporters before departing for the USA, "I don't have many plans. There are two T20 tournaments in front of me one is MLC and the other one is the Global T20 League in Canada and let me see where I stand after playing these two tournaments because I need to understand [how I feel]."

"There is international cricket and there is a series against Pakistan and I am planning till that point of time and not planning beyond that. Now I don't have time to plan for three four years and so planning for three to six months is better and later will think about my next plan and so till now I am planning till the Pakistan series," he added.

Shakib was a part of the Bangladesh team in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024 where they finished their campaign in the Super 8s stage.

However, the star all-rounder had a mediocre outing at the mega-event. Besides scoring 111 runs at a paltry average of 18.50, the left-arm spinner could scalp only three wickets in seven matches

His abysmal performance was a significant reason behind Bangladesh's journey culminating in the Super 8.

