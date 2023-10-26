Shakib Al Hasan travels back to Bangladesh to work on batting amid World Cup

The Bangladesh skipper made the decision to temporarily relocate from Mumbai to engage in an intensive two-day training session.

Shakib Al Hasan received a rather unwelcoming reception from fans as he departed the BCB academy premises on Thursday (October 26th) after a practice session with his longtime mentor Nazmul Abedin. The fans expressed their discontent by jeering and chanting "bhoa-bhoa-bhoa" (meaning fake).

Due to his recent struggles with the bat, which have had a notable impact on his team's performance in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup, the left-handed batter made the decision to temporarily relocate from Mumbai to engage in an intensive two-day training session with Abedin. The latter has been an integral figure in Shakib's development since their shared days at BKSP, the country's solitary sports institute located in Savar.

Shakib's batting prowess reached its pinnacle during the 2019 World Cup, amassing an impressive 606 runs, inclusive of two centuries and five half-centuries. However, he has failed to breach the three-figure mark in any game since that tournament. Subsequently, he faced an ICC ban for neglecting to report corrupt approaches, alongside a dip in his batting form in this particular format.

Nazmul remain tight-lipped regarding the specifics of the session

While Nazmul chose to remain discreet regarding the specifics of his one-on-one sessions with Shakib, it was evident that they were focused on refining his skills within the confines of the BCB indoor facilities. Following the match against New Zealand, Nazmul disclosed to Cricbuzz that opponents had deciphered Shakib's batting style and were now strategically avoiding pitching to his strengths.

"What I feel is that his range of shots was limited (against New Zealand)," said Nazmul. "He was not given the ball outside the off stumps, no cuts or drives if you have noticed. He was trying to play on the on-side because he was given on that line," he said.

ALSO READ: David Warner expresses disagreement with Glenn Maxwell on public forum

Furthermore, Nazmul emphasized that Shakib deviates from the conventional sub-continental player profile, who typically excel on the leg side. He stressed that for Shakib to excel in the 50-over format, a significant improvement in his performance on the leg side is imperative.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.