David Warner expresses disagreement with Glenn Maxwell on public forum

Australia's star opener David Warner held a differing opinion from his teammate Glenn Maxwell regarding the light show that took place during a drinks break of the AUS v NED 2023 ODI World Cup match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Maxwell had referred to it as a 'horrible idea'.

Warner and Maxwell both played crucial roles in Australia's impressive total of 399/8, leading to a record-breaking victory against the Netherlands with a staggering margin of 309 runs. Maxwell's remarkable century, achieved in just 40 balls, stands as the fastest-ever hundred in ODI World Cups. His explosive display of power-hitting earned him the well-deserved man of the match award. Despite this, Maxwell openly criticized the light show during a press conference, considering it the 'most ill-conceived notion for cricketers.'

Earlier, Maxwell had mentioned feeling 'cooked' due to a sleepless night on the eve of the match, as he was joined by his family in the Indian capital.

Warner presents a contrasting opinion to Maxwell

On the other hand, David Warner, who also secured a century in the match against the Netherlands, held a divergent perspective. Known for his active presence on social media platforms, Warner reposted a tweet that quoted Maxwell's comments on the light show and expressed his disagreement with his teammate's viewpoint.

Warner tweeted, “I absolutely loved the light show, what an atmosphere. It's all about the fans. Without you all we won't be able to do what we love.”

Following their triumph over the Netherlands, Australia maintains their fourth position. They now hold a two-point lead over Pakistan after five matches. South Africa and New Zealand, securing second and third places respectively, are tied at 8 points. Meanwhile, India remains the sole undefeated team in the tournament, triumphing in all five of their matches to maintain their top position.

I absolutely loved the light show, what an atmosphere. It’s all about the fans. Without you all we won’t be able to do what we love. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/ywKVn5d5gc — David Warner (@davidwarner31) October 25, 2023

