Mohammad Hafeez calls for spider-cam to show coin toss for clarity

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez expressed his interest in incorporating spider-cams to display the outcome of the toss during ICC events. During a talk show that also featured former Pakistan cricketers Bazid Khan and Rashid Latif, Hafeez discussed a change he believed should be implemented at the World Cups.

Hafeez said, “I was the captain of the 2012 T20 World Cup. I had suggested the Tournament Director to avail the advantage of the Spider-Cam during the toss at the World Cup. The Spider-Cam should show the outcome when the coin landed for more clarity."

“Normally, when the coin spins, it goes five to ten metres away from you, and the captains are sitting out here. I am not casting aspersions on anyone’s credibility. I am not doubting anyone. But if you show the outcome, there will be more clarity for the fans, for the world," the former Pakistan cricketer added.

The overall win-loss ratio is skewed in favour of winning the coin toss

In a recent interview on A Sports, Misbah-ul-Haq pointed out that the side facing upwards before a large coin toss can often influence the outcome.

During the 2023 ODI World Cup, Pakistan have played in five matches so far. They lost the toss against the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and India, winning the first two matches and losing the third. Subsequently, they won the next two tosses against Australia and Afghanistan but were defeated in both games.

It is worth noting that in 2023, teams winning the toss maintained a win-loss ratio of 0.923. This ratio has shown a slight increase since the beginning of 2022 (1.05), in this decade (1.07), and in this millennium (1.02). In the entire history of ODIs, the ratio stands at 1.01.

While winning the toss can provide an advantage to teams, this advantage tends to level out over a larger sample size.

Spider cam technology should be used to show toss result #CWC23 #GamOnHai pic.twitter.com/hnaBRr3jaK — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) October 25, 2023

