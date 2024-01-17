WATCH: West Indies' debutant dismisses Steve Smith with his first ball in Test cricket

While Steven Smith was excited to embrace the new challenge of opening in Test cricket, the first attempt resulted in failure.

While Steven Smith was excited to embrace the new challenge of opening in Test cricket, the first attempt resulted in failure. He could only accumulate 12 runs in 26 balls and got out in the ninth over of the innings against the West Indies. It was a massive breakthrough for the Caribbean team after being bundled for a mere 188 in the first dig.

It was the first time Steven Smith opened in Test cricket after playing over 100 matches in the middle and lower middle order. David Warner retired from red-ball cricket after the Pakistan series, leaving the opening slot vacant. His void was massive to fill and required a batter with great application.

Smith put his hands up to shuffle at the top, expressing his wish to the selectors and team management. His wish was eventually fulfilled, and the legendary batter opened for the first time in Adelaide. However, the maiden outing turned out to be a bummer, as Smith could only survive for 26 balls.

It will be interesting to see how Smith performs in his new role. While he failed this time, Smith has the technique to succeed as an opener in any condition. It’s just that he would need to adjust himself to face the new ball quickly since he has majorly batted against a slightly older ball in Test cricket.

West Indies' debutant dismisses Steve Smith with his first ball in Test cricket

The West Indies have several young faces in their Test squad for the Australia tour. Among the many players is the pacer Shamar Joseph, who made his debut against Australia in the first Test in Adelaide. He has been quite impressive in his maiden game with both bat and ball.

Shamar dismissed Steven Smith on the first ball of his Test career to have a dream start. He bowled a length delivery outside the off stump. Smith tried to defend, but the ball took the outside edge of the bat and flew straight towards the third slip.

SHAMAR JOSEPH WITH HIS FIRST BALL IN TEST CRICKET!



And it's Steve Smith who's the wicket! #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/QpV0Aak1Dd — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 17, 2024

Justin Greaves completed a fine catch to hand Shamar his maiden wicket. Shamar was elated and ran across the ground in celebration before his teammates joined to congratulate him. It was a perfect start to his bowling career.

Earlier, Shamar also made a vital 36 runs while batting at No.11 to add some runs to the total. He was the second-leading run-scorer of the team, hitting three boundaries and a maximum. The talent of Shamar Joseph is palpable, and he will look to become consistent in the team by performing on this tour.

