Ace India pacer undergoes successful ankle surgery; set to miss IPL 2024 and T20 World Cup

Mohammed Shami has not played any cricket since the ODI World Cup final in November 2023.

In a big blow to India and Gujarat Titans, fast bowler Mohammed Shami is set to miss the IPL 2024 and the upcoming T20 World Cup as well. Shami has undergone a successful surgery on his left achilles tendon in London.

Shami had flown to London in January to take ankle injections but the fast bowler had to opt for surgery. He revealed about his successful surgery on X, tweeting, “Just had a successful heel operation on my achilles tendon! Recovery is going to take some time, but looking forward to getting back on my feet.”

Just had a successful heel operation on my achilles tendon! 👟 Recovery is going to take some time, but looking forward to getting back on my feet. #AchillesRecovery #HeelSurgery #RoadToRecovery pic.twitter.com/LYpzCNyKjS — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) February 26, 2024

Mohammed Shami received the Arjuna award on 9 January, 2024 by the President of India after his successful outing at the ODI World Cup 2023. The right-arm fast bowler picked up 24 wickets in the tournament in just 7 matches at an average of 10.70. His excellent performances played a big role in India’s road to the final, where they lost to Australia.

Shami set to miss IPL 2024 and T20 World Cup

Shami is also a vital cog in Gujarat Titans lineup in the IPL. He was the highest wicket-taker of IPL 2023. His skilful bowling with the new ball was beneficial to Titans’ success in the last couple of seasons. His absence will affect Gujarat Titans, who had already lost Hardik Pandya before the IPL 2024 auction.

With Hardik Pandya (traded to Mumbai Indians) and Mohammed Shami both not part of Gujarat Titans’ campaign this time around, it leaves a big hole for the team to fill. Under new captain Shubman Gill, the last year’s finalists will be looking to win their second title in three years.

Meanwhile, Shami is set to miss the T20 World Cup as well. This puts the onus on senior fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj to deliver on the big stage.

Shami has not played any cricket since the ODI World Cup final in November. He will be eyeing the home series against Bangladesh and New Zealand for a comeback. He will play a key role in India’s away series against Australia later this year.