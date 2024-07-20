Star India pacer hints at selection bias by Kohli-Shastri in 2019 World Cup semis

While Shami didn't name anyone, the dig was clear as the Kohli-Shastri duo were in charge of the decision-making.

A veteran India pacer has recently opened up on the selection bias he had faced during the 2019 World Cup, where India lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals.

The 33-year-old pacer took a subtle dig at the then captain-coach pair of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri for ignoring him for the crucial knockout clash against the Kiwis and for giving him limited opportunities.

Premium India fast bowler Mohammed Shami further highlighted that he can’t display his skills if he does not get adequate chances. However, Shami didn't complain about the snub and remained confident that those who believed in him would eventually give him a chance.

While Shami didn't name anyone, his dig was clear as the duo of Kohli-Shastri were in charge of decision-making during the 2019 World Cup.

Speaking in a candid conversation with journalist Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Shami revealed [13:00 min],

"I can only show my skill if I get a chance. I got a chance, I took 13 wickets in 3 matches. In total I played 4 matches and picked up 14 wickets." He added, "I am not going to ask for a chance. If someone requires my skill, give me a chance and I will show."

Mohammed Shami has had to play second fiddle

Shami, despite boasting impressive statistics, has failed to become a topmost priority and has more often than not, played second fiddle.

Four years later after the 2019 World Cup, Mohammed Shami once again wasn't chosen as first-choice for the playing XI in last year's ODI World Cup in India.

However, after Hardik Pandya's injury, Shami was brought into the team and he seized the opportunity, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 24 scalps and helping India reach the final.

Unfortunately, he aggravated a heel injury during the competition and had to undergo surgery afterwards which has kept him on the sidelines still.

