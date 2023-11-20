"I'm a big fan of..": Shane Warne's premonition from 2016 goes viral after AUS win World Cup

This prediction came to fruition as the player delivered a remarkable performance in the summit clash.

After Travis Head's outstanding performance against India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, an old tweet from the late Shane Warne resurfaced. In the 2016 tweet, Warne highlighted Head's potential and foresaw him becoming a pivotal player for Australia in the future.

This prediction came to fruition as Travis Head delivered a remarkable performance in the summit clash. With a score of 137 runs in 120 deliveries, Head played a crucial role in chasing down the 241-run target, leading the Men in Yellow to a resounding victory.

“I'm a big fan of Travis Head as a cricketer, I believe he will be a future star for Australia in all forms of the game,” Warne had tweeted in December in the year 2016.

Travis Head's family receives threats

Australia's pursuit of 241 runs in the first innings hinged significantly on Head's exceptional knock. His partnership with Marnus Labuschagne played a vital role in securing Australia's sixth World Cup title.

However, the celebratory atmosphere took a dark turn when, following Head's stellar innings, some Indian fans resorted to abusive behavior towards Head's wife and one-year-old daughter on social media. This unfortunate incident gained widespread attention as many condemned the inappropriate actions of these fans.

In the ODI World Cup final, the Indian team posted a total of 240 runs in the first innings, with resilient performances from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul. Despite a promising start in defending the total by taking three early wickets, the partnership between Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head proved costly for the hosts.

I'm a big fan of Travis Head as a cricketer, I believe he will be a future star for Australia in all forms of the game @wwos !! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 6, 2016

