'Saving himself by making up things': India star lashes out at former Aussie captain for 2021 Gabba Test remark

The Indian team registered an emphatic win during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy when they managed to breach the Gabba fortress after a staggering 32 years and in the process won the 4-Test series 2-1 despite losing the first match.

Now, recently, an India star has spoken up about the comments made by then-Australia captain Tim Paine after the loss.

A few months later after the defeat, Paine took a shot at India by saying that they were good at distracting the opposition and that his side fell for it and took their eyes off the ball.

On the contrary, Team India themselves were rigged with problems after being dealt with several injury blows throughout the series which led to the visitors playing two debutants in T Natarajan and Washington Sundar in the final Test.

Yet, they managed to overcome all odds to stun the Aussies with a remarkable fightback.

The Indian team faced multiple issues on the tour

Speaking at an event about the Gabba Test, Shardul Thakur said,

"I heard some interview from Tim Paine and that man was absolutely lying because he was just saving himself by making up things in the media and covering up that they didn't put any pressure on the Indian team and we gave them whatever they wanted."

"I know the truth of it. Our coach Ravi Shastri and captain after Virat had left, Ajinkya Rahane, they both were in a regular fight with the cricketing board of Australia to get the things we wanted," Shardul added.

During the Tests in Sydney and Brisbane, several Indian players were subjected to racial abuse by the crowd.

As for Paine, the Gabba Test marked his last appearance for Australia across all formats."

