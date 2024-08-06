WATCH: KL Rahul jokingly shadows Shubman Gill in practice session ahead of SL vs IND 3rd ODI

India face Sri Lanka tomorrow (August 7) in the final match of the ODI series.

The Indian team face a decisive clash when they lock horns with Sri Lanka next, after trailing the three-match ODI series 0-1.

The SL vs IND 3rd ODI will be crucial since it will give the Men in Blue a chance to salvage the series and end it on level terms. After a draw in the first ODI, the Islanders managed to emerge victorious in the second game and now has the momentum to win the series.

The Indian team, on the other hand, sealed a complete 3-0 whitewash in the T20I leg and will hope to end the series on a high with a win.

Ahead of the SL vs IND 3rd ODI tomorrow (August 7), Indian keeper-batter KL Rahul appeared to be in a light mood as he imitated vice-captain Shubman Gill.

While heading to the field from the dressing room during the practice session on the eve of the final match, KL Rahul seemed to be in high spirits as he playfully imitated Shubman while jogging and flashed a grin as he passed by.

KL Rahul likely to be replaced for SL vs IND 3rd ODI

KL Rahul, returning to the Indian team after the England Test series earlier this year, has yet to make a significant impact. In the first two games playing on spin-friendly pitches, Rahul, like most of his fellow Indian batters, has struggled to make a meaningful contribution.

It is likely that for the final ODI, Team India is considering including Rishabh Pant in the lineup. Pant’s aggressive batting style could potentially alter the dynamics of the game.

Given KL Rahul's lacklustre performance in the initial matches, it is likely that Pant will make his debut in the series in the last game.

