WATCH: Kieron Pollard's six almost hits Sangakkara in the comms box during The Hundred

Former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has garnered a reputation for himself as an explosive batter over the years. Recently, he once again gave a testament to that during the ongoing The Hundred tournament.

During a match between Southern Brave and Welsh Fire, fans saw the wrath of Pollard when he hit a six and it almost ended up hitting Kumar Sangakkara in the commentary box.

Playing for Southern Brave, the powerful Caribbean batter Kieron Pollard hit a six off Welsh Fire's Pakistani bowler Haris Rauf, sending the ball towards backward square leg.

The commentary box, situated at ground level in that area was in the trajectory of the ball which prompted the commentators—including Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara and former England player Robert Croft to take quick evasive action, all of which was captured on camera.

Fortunately for everyone, the ball landed just short of the commentary box, striking the electronic boundary board instead.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Southern Brave climbed to the top of The Hundred points table

Kieron Pollard contributed 17 runs from 12 balls to Southern Brave's first-innings total of 139. In their reply, Welsh Fire were dismissed for 97 with five deliveries remaining, resulting in a commanding 42-run win for Southern Brave.

With the win, the Southern Brave remained clear at the top of The Hundred points table with four wins from five games and eight points to their tally.

On the other hand, the Welsh Fire suffered their third loss of the tournament. They have managed two wins so far and are placed at the fifth spot with four points.

Southern Brave will next take on Oval Invincibles while Welsh Fire will face the Northern Superchargers, with both matches scheduled for August 8.

