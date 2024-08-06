Rohit Sharma uncertain for SL vs IND 3rd ODI: Reports

According to recent reports, the Indian captain hasn't taken part in any training sessions since the 2nd ODI.

In a recent development coming in, India skipper Rohit Sharma looks doubtful to feature in the SL vs IND 3rd ODI match, slated to be played tomorrow (August 7).

The news was confirmed by Revsportz journalist Rohit Juglan. Although Rohit was seen in today's practice session, he didn't bat, bowl or even participate in fielding drills.

It is understood that a thigh injury, that he suffered in the 2nd ODI forced the precautionary rest for the India captain.

During the last game, Rohit hit a six with a slog sweep off the fifth ball of the 13th over against left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage. Right after the shot, he called for the physio and received treatment.

He only faced two more balls before being dismissed by Jeffrey Vandersay. According to recent reports, the Indian captain hasn't taken part in any training sessions since the second ODI.

Rohit Sharma didn’t batted at all today - No batting no bowling - no fielding drills -

In last game over 12.5 attended by team physio while batting - There is some discomfort on that right thigh

Today’s rest looks like precautionary #RohitSharma𓃵 @RevSportzGlobal pic.twitter.com/iyN6Mu24rI — रोहित जुगलान Rohit Juglan (@rohitjuglan) August 6, 2024

India fight to salvage ODI series against Sri Lanka

It wouldn’t be surprising if the team management chose to rest him for the third match. Should Rohit be rested, KL Rahul might be moved up to open the innings, with either Riyan Parag or Rishabh Pant potentially filling a middle-order spot.

If Rohit indeed missed the decisive clash, it is expected that vice-captain Shubman Gill will take over the captaincy reins for the game.

The Indian team management will be keeping their fingers crossed that Rohit's injury isn't severe and that he'll be fit for the third and final ODI.

Losing the captain would be a significant setback for Team India, who will be eager to win the next game and equal the series, with Sri Lanka currently holding a 1-0 lead.

