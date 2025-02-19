News
Mohammed Azharuddeen is currently unbeaten on 149 in 303 deliveries, comprising 17 boundaries, to put Kerala in a dominating position.
news
Last updated: February 19, 2025

Shashi Tharoor Praises Former RCB Talent for Crucial Knock in Ranji Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

He is currently unbeaten on 149 in 303 deliveries, comprising 17 boundaries, to put Kerala in a dominating position in the first innings.

Renowned politician Shashi Tharoor lavished praise on the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Mohammed Azharuddeen for his tremendous batting in Kerala’s semifinal fixture against Gujarat in Ahmedabad. Azharuddeen showed immense composure and superior skillsets to notch up a magnificent century in this crucial encounter.

“So proud of young Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kerala’s newest Cricket star, on his sterling century against Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy semifinal. He curbed his natural attacking instincts to produce an outstanding knock that may put Kerala’s total beyond the reach of their opponents, on the latter’s home ground.”

He is currently unbeaten on 149 in 303 deliveries, comprising 17 boundaries, to put Kerala in a dominating position in the first innings. It was his maiden First Class century after seven years, and Azharuddeen couldn’t have found a better time to achieve it.

Also Read:

He generally batted in the top order but has been slotted at No.6 this edition, which has worked brilliantly for him and Kerala. Azharuddeen has been the second-leading run-getter for Kerala this Ranji Trophy, accumulating 573 runs at an average of 71.62, with four fifties and a century.

Kerala look to score more on Day 3 and put a foot in the final

After the end of Day 2, Kerala’s score reads 418/7 in 177 overs, but they would want to add as much as possible to this tally. Azharuddeen admitted that the team’s goal was to bat as much as possible without thinking of moving the scorecard, and their ultimate target was to get 500 to remain on the safer side.

“The target was to exhaust as many overs as possible and not bat quickly to get to 400 or something in a five-day game. Getting to 500 is the plan, and that will begin to play a lot on their mind and body. We have far more experienced spinners in Jalaj and Sarwate to handle the job from there,” exclaimed Azharuddeen to The Indian Express.

Kerala must focus on restricting Gujarat to a lower total than their first-innings score. A draw would be enough to advance them to the final, where they will face either Vidarbha or Mumbai.

Kerala have two quality spinners who can do the job on a surface that will soon show wear and tear. They are in a dominating position, and Gujarat would require a massive turnaround to change the tides.

Gujarat vs Kerala
Mohammed Azharuddeen
Ranji Trophy 2024/25
Shashi Tharoor

