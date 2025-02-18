All Overs Bowled by Spinners; USA Breaks India’s 40-Year-Old Record by Defending the Lowest Total in ODIs

USA achieved the feat against Oman in the ongoing Cricket World Cup League 2.

The USA cricket team shattered a 40-year-old record held by India by defending the lowest total successfully in ODIs (full match) during the ongoing Cricket World Cup League 2.

They beat Oman by 57 runs after scoring just 122, surpassing India’s 125 against Pakistan in the Rothmans Four-Nations Cup in 1985 where the Men in Blue won the match by 38 runs in Sharjah.

Interestingly, USA’s fixture against Oman was dominated by spin. In a historic first, all nine bowlers in the game were spinners, marking the first-ever men’s ODI in the history of 4671 matches where no fast bowler delivered a single ball.

Speaking about the match, hosts Oman dismantled Monank Patel-led USA, dismissing the skipper (0) as one of five wickets in the first 13 overs.

Aaron Jones (16) and Sanjay Krishnamurthi (16) resisted briefly, but Milind (47*) led the charge, striking six boundaries to push the total past 100.

The Americans lasted only 35.3 overs, with Shakeel Ahmad’s 3/20 the best for Oman, though USA’s spinners eventually came out on top.

Other records that happened in the USA vs Oman match

The 19 wickets that fell in the match matched the record for the most wickets taken by spinners in an ODI, equaling the tally from a Bangladesh-Pakistan ODI in Chattogram in 2011. Nosthush Kenjige delivered a career-best performance, claiming 5 for 11 as Oman were bowled out for 65 in 25.3 overs.

USA and Oman collectively managed just 187 runs in 61 overs, making it the second-lowest total in an ODI where both teams were all out. The lowest remains the 41-over match between India and Bangladesh in 2014, which had a combined total of 163 runs.

