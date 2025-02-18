Meet Parth Rekhade, 25-Year-Old Spinner Who Dismissed SKY, Rahane, and Shivam Dube in a Span of Five Balls in Ranji Trophy 2025 Semis

He got rid of Rahane, Suryakumar, and Dube in the same over.

Young all-rounder Parth Rekhade is the latest cricketing sensation to come out of the 2024-25 Rani Trophy season. Parth, who plays for Vidarbha, removed the Mumbai trio of Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shivam Dube within a span of just five deliveries during the Ranji Trophy semi-final on Tuesday. He got rid of Rahane in the first ball of the 41st over followed by dismissals of Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube in the third and fifth deliveries in the same over.

To dismiss Rahane, it was a length ball from Parth. Rahane defended off the back foot but the ball went onto brush the off-stump as one bail fell off. Suryakumar, on the other hand, was caught by Danish Malewar at a silly point, whereas Atharva Taide took a catch at the first slip to see off Shivam Dube.

Vidarbha had posted 383 in their first innings following the fifties from Dhruv Shorey (74), Danish Malewar (79), and Yash Rathod (54). At stumps on Day two, Mumbai were 188/7 in their first-innings reply, with Parth having registered figures of 3/16.

Who is Parth Rekhade?

Parth Rekhade is an all-rounder who was born in Nagpur on July 18, 1999. The 25-year-old is a left-handed batter and bowls slow left-arm orthodox. He made his List A debut during an ACC Emerging Teams Cup match between India Emerging Team and Nepal Emerging Team in 2019. He finished with impressive figures of 2/5 from 3.3 overs against Nepal, cleaning up opener Kushal Bhurtel in the 18th over before seeing off Aarif Sheikh in the 20th over. His exploits with the ball played a huge role in restricting Nepal to 193 in 44.5 overs. It turned out to be a match-winning contribution as India defeated Nepal by seven wickets.

Rekhade only made his First-Class cricket debut earlier in February when Vidarbha took on Hyderabad in a Group B match of the Ranji Trophy Elite competition. He aggregated 54 runs from the two innings against Hyderabad, a side that featured India pacer Mohammed Siraj. As far as his bowling was concerned, Rekhade picked two wickets in each of his innings.

