In a recent news, a former Indian Premier League (IPL) Orange Cap winner has called it quits on his playing career. Currently plying his trade in the Big Bash League (BBL), the top-order premier batter has announced his retirement from professional cricket with Melbourne Renegades' final game of the BBL season against Sydney Thunder to be the last of his career.

Debuting at just 17 years old, Shaun Marsh rose to prominence when he became the first-ever player to win the orange cap in the inaugural season of IPL back in 2008. Playing for Punjab Kings (back then Kings XI Punjab), the Aussie scored an impressive total of 616 runs in the season with a 139.68 strike rate. His highest score stands at 115. Later that year, the southpaw made his ODI and T20I debuts on the tour of the West Indies.

Former IPL Orange Cap winner announces retirement from professional cricket

The decision by the left-hander to conclude his career comes shortly after his teammate, Aaron Finch also declared that the upcoming match at Marvel Stadium (Melbourne Renegades home ground) would be his final appearance as a professional cricketer. Marsh had previously retired from first-class cricket earlier this year, with his last Test match played in January 2019 against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Heading into his last T20 game, Marsh boasts a total of 7,050 runs at an average of 37.90 and a strike rate of 128.53. Notably, 2,477 of these runs were earned while representing Kings XI in the IPL. In the BBL, he currently holds the sixth position in the all-time run-scorers list. Marsh made his debut as a 17-year-old and retired at the age of 40.