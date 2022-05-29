‘He is knocking the door of national captaincy’ - Shoaib Akhtar lauds India cricketer for IPL success

Shoaib Akhtar has singled out an IPL captain, who has made a telling impression at the ongoing 2022 edition, and feels that the cricketer might lead the Indian team in future.

Gujarat Titans will play Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 29.

The Indian Premier League has produced and groomed some fine talents over the years, be it the batters, bowlers or the all-rounders, and the 2022 season has been no different. There have been quite a few young guns who have grabbed attention with their exemplary performances, making a case for national selection.

The IPL has also seen players evolve as captains over the years, and arguably, Rohit Sharma can be singled out as the benchmark, having shown his tactical expertise to power the Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, which would lay the foundation of his elevation as India’s all-format captain.

The IPL 2022 has witnessed two young India players lead their respective sides to the final, to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 29. While Sanju Samson has led Rajasthan Royals to their first IPL final since the inaugural edition in 2008, Hardik Pandya too, has been impactful with his all-round contribution and leadership in his maiden IPL stint as captain, leading Gujarat Titans’ enviable run to the title clash.

Gujarat Titans 🆚 Rajasthan Royals – The Finals 🚨



🏟️ Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad



🤼 H2H

📃 Probable XIs

👥 Match-ups

📊 Venue stats

☑️ Team Analysis

🔑 Key Players

🎯 Gamefactors

❓ DYK



Here is our preview video for #GTvRR #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/QL4rK2W1aV — Stat Doctor🩺 (@stat_doctor) May 29, 2022



Shoaib Akhtar, the former Pakistan quick, was impressed with Hardik, who he feels has made a case to captain India in future.

“It is the fact that Hardik Pandya is leaving a mark. He is knocking on the door of Indian captaincy. One is not sure how long Rohit Sharma will continue as captain,” Akhtar told Sportskeeda.

“It’s never easy to captain the Indian cricket team. Hardik has proved his point (as a leader) but he still needs to focus on his fitness and bowling. When he was fit as an all-rounder, he was an automatic choice in the Indian team. As a pure batter, though, there is no vacancy in the Indian team.”

Akhtar also praised Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan, the GT vice-captain, for his consistency through the tournament.

“Rashid Khan has complemented Hardik very well,” he noted. “He has done the job with both bat and ball. He is a wonderful character and an asset for the team.”



