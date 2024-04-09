He has last played for the national team in August 2020.

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir recently reversed his retirement in a bid to represent the Men in Green in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be held later this year in June.

Ahead of that, Amir has made a return to the Pakistan team after almost four years as he was named in the squad set to face New Zealand for a five-match series in the shortest format.

Following the squad announcement, selection committee member and senior team manager Wahab Riaz said in a press statement released by PCB, "The decision to include Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir was a straightforward one, given their availability for selection and considering Haris Rauf's injury and Mohammad Nawaz's current form. Both Amir and Imad possess undeniable match-winning capabilities, and we trust they will consistently deliver strong performances to bolster the team's objectives,"

Notably, apart from Amir, Imad Wasim is another Pakistan cricketer who has come out of retirement to play in the T20 World Cup 2024. He has also been included in the squad to face the Kiwis.

Shock recall to T20I squad after 4 years for Pakistan pace bowler

Amir last played for the national team in August 2020. The lanky speedster was previously involved in an infamous spot-fixing scandal during Pakistan's tour to England in 2010.

Subsequently, he received a five-year ban from all cricket activities for intentionally bowling no-balls.

However, the upcoming T20 World Cup in June, slated to be hosted in the USA and West Indies, presents a solid opportunity for Amir to get a shot at his redemption.

Pakistan squad for New Zealand T20 series:

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan.

Non-travelling reserves: Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha.

