Indian batter hit on arms during net session; walks off

In a recent development coming in from the Indian camp ahead of the England Test series, a top-order batter has incurred a major blow while batting in the nets. He copped a blow on his right wrist and was immediately seen leaving the nets to get medical attention.

However, there was good news for the fans as Shreyas Iyer's injury scare was short-lived and he resumed batting practice not long after he left the nets with the injury.

Just days before the commencement of the series opener on January 25 in Hyderabad, India was dealt another blow after Virat Kohli opted out of the first two Test matches. With Kolhi out, Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to open the batting alongside captain Rohit Sharma, followed by Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer,

BCCI yet to name a replacement for Virat Kohli

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet announced a replacement for Kohli for the first two Test matches. However, they have assured that a replacement will be named. Potential candidates to fill Kohli's spot in the Test squad include Cheteshwar Pujara, the leading run-scorer in the ongoing Ranji Trophy and former Test captain Ajinkya Rahane.

During this interim period, Rinku Singh has been included in the India A squad for the remaining 4-Day Tests against the England Lions. Other members of the India A squad include Abhimanyu Easwaran, Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, Sarfaraz Khan, and Tilak Varma.

In the event that the selectors do not finalize a replacement and there is an injury (or a need for a concussion or Covid-19 substitute), India may be required to include wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel as a specialist batter.

