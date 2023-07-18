"Shreyas over SKY, Bumarh No.1.." - Aakash Chopra gives his verdict on India's key injured players for World Cup

Chopra added that while it is not ideal to select players who are returning from injury, the length of the tournament might provide some ease for cricketers making a comeback.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes that the selectors will face a challenging decision if Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul are deemed fit for the ODI World Cup but miss the preceding Asia Cup. Chopra suggests that in such a scenario, the trio's chances of being selected for the World Cup could be uncertain.

Recent reports indicate that Bumrah is likely to be chosen for the Ireland T20I series and Shreyas may also make a comeback. However, Rahul is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and has only recently resumed batting which makes him unlikely to recover in time for the Asia Cup.

During a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked for his opinion on whether the Indian trio should be included in the World Cup squad even if they miss the Asia Cup.

Indian think-tank faces a tricky task

He replied, “Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have not played cricket for a long period of time. The question is not about whether or not they should be in the World Cup team. If we talk about white-ball bowlers, Bumrah is No. 1. In Rishabh Pant’s absence, Rahul is your perfect keeper-batter kind of option. And if there is a shootout between Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas is ahead in one-day cricket."

Chopra added that while it is not ideal to select players who are returning from injury, the length of the tournament might provide some ease for cricketers making a comeback.

ALSO READ: "Strength in loyalty, not numbers" - David Warner shares cryptic Instagram post on the eve of 4th Ashes Test

Discussing the situations of India's key injured players, Chopra further stated that the team management could consider gradually integrating the cricketers who are returning from a hiatus into the World Cup.

India's 2023 World Cup campaign will commence on October 8 against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.