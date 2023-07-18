"Strength in loyalty, not numbers" - David Warner shares cryptic Instagram post on the eve of 4th Ashes Test

With Mitchell Marsh scoring a century in his comeback Test during the third match, and Cameron Green declared fit for the fourth Test, Warner's participation in the upcoming match remains uncertain

The fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia is scheduled to take place on July 19 at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. England has already announced their playing XI for the upcoming game, while fans eagerly await to see the changes Australia will make for this crucial fourth Test.

All eyes are on David Warner, who has had a disappointing series and is facing criticism from fans due to his poor performances in red-ball cricket. Speculation suggests that Warner may be dropped for the remainder of the series, adding to the pressure he is currently under.

There have also been reports suggesting that Warner may consider retiring after the Ashes. The outcome of the fourth Test is crucial for both teams, as Australia is just one win away from securing the series victory, while England aims to level the series.

Pat Cummins expresses support for David Warner

In response to the rumors and the calls for his removal, Warner has shared a cryptic post on his Instagram account, seemingly directed towards his critics. David wrote, “When my circle got smaller, my vision got clearer. There’s strength in loyalty, not numbers.” The southpaw also wrote ‘Don’t be fooled!’

With Mitchell Marsh scoring a century in his comeback Test during the third match, and Cameron Green declared fit for the fourth Test, Warner's participation in the upcoming match remains uncertain. Although Australian captain Pat Cummins has expressed support for Warner despite his batting failures in the previous Test, he did not guarantee Warner a place in the playing XI.

Meanwhile, Australia currently leads the Ashes series 2-1. A victory in the upcoming Test would mark their first Ashes win in England since 2001. The fourth Test is set to commence on July 19 at Old Trafford.

