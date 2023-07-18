"He is more old-fashioned.." - Ricky Ponting analyses the captaincy of Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes

Stokes' early declaration in the first innings of the opening Test came under scrutiny, while Cummins' limited utilization of newcomer Todd Murphy during Australia's defeat at Headingley raised questions.

Ex-Australia skipper turned pundit, Ricky Ponting has characterized Pat Cummins as a traditional Test captain who allows plans to unfold gradually. In contrast, Ben Stokes is viewed as a more proactive leader, constantly seeking to create opportunities. The strategic decisions made by both captains have sparked intense discussions among cricket enthusiasts.

Ponting further elaborated on Cummins' preference for a slow and steady approach, allowing plans to unravel over time. On the other hand, Stokes is always looking to make something happen, which occasionally hinders the complete realization of plans.

Ponting said 'In the ICC Review', "Pat (Cummins) is more of an old-fashioned sort of Test match captain where he sort of lets sets fields and lets plans sort of unravel and is happy to do it over a long period of time, whereas Stokes is a bit the other way."

Pat Cummins led Australia to victory in the last Ashes

"I think this has been one of the most tactical series that I could remember, because of the two different styles of play, probably two contrasting styles of leadership as well," Ponting added.

Cummins took on the captaincy following Tim Paine's sudden resignation ahead of the 2021 Ashes. His leadership has been successful thus far, leading Australia to a 4-0 victory in the last Ashes series, followed by triumphs against Pakistan, West Indies, and South Africa.

They also achieved a draw against Sri Lanka on foreign soil last year. Despite a series loss to India earlier this year, Australia rebounded under Cummins' captaincy to win the World Test Championship.

Currently, Australia holds a 2-1 lead in the series as they head into the fourth Test in Manchester, which commences on Wednesday.

