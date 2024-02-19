India star named as Punjab 'state icon' for Lok Sabha elections

His popularity has grown steeply following the IPL 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023.

In a recent development, a current India cricketer has been appointed as state icon for Punjab for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C announced earlier today (February 19) that the star Indian batter will engage in various election campaigns.

Shubman Gill's popularity has surged significantly during the IPL 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023 and the state election chief aims to leverage this.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Punjab had a voter turnout of 65.96% for the 13 seats.

Sibin C stated that during a meeting with all deputy commissioners of Punjab on Friday (February 17), they were tasked with identifying areas where the voting percentage was low in the last elections. He mentioned that awareness campaigns and appeals will be made by Gill in such areas.

Shubman Gill named as Punjab 'state icon'

The CEO expressed hope that first-time voters would be influenced by Shubman Gill, while also appealing to people of other age groups to vote in large numbers. The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May.

In the third Test match against England, where India registered its biggest Test victory, Shubman Gill narrowly missed out on a century by nine runs. The overnight pair of Gill and Kuldeep Yadav (27) frustrated England for about an hour until they were separated, adding 55 runs for the fourth wicket.

The India No 3 made 91 from 151 balls with nine fours and two sixes before his progression got abruptly cut off. The disappointment was evident for the two Indians with Gill making his frustration evident while trudging off the field.

