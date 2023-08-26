Shubman Gill passes yo-yo test with highest score in Indian team camp

The rising young Indian opener recorded an unmatched score from the rest of the cricketers, including Virat Kohli at the ongoing six-day camp.

Youth shined the brightest at the yo-yo test conducted for multiple Indian players on Day 1 of their six-day NCA camp prior to the Asia Cup and the 2023 World Cup as opener Shubman Gill aced the challenge and came out with the highest score.

While cricketers and the management are barred by the BCCI officials and medical team from revealing the confidential information and details of their yo-yo test score, a report in the PTI claimed, Gill notched up a score of 18.7 - the highest of the lot present at the NCA in Bangalore.

The report further said despite a busy schedule taking its physical and mental toll on the cricketers, all of those who took the yo-yo test on Thursday (August 24) came up with scores in excess of the required passing mark of 16.5.

The list includes modern-day legend Virat Kohli, who unveiled his passing score of 17.2 via an Instagram story, which created trouble within the BCCI office and led to a "verbal" warning being issued to the cricketers part of the ongoing camp not to make such information public.

Gill aces yo-yo test with highest marks

But Gill managed to inch well ahead of even Kohli, easily the fittest cricketer of the modern times. Despite the 11-year age gap, that would be a milestone to savour for the rising young Indian opening batter, who recently endured a dip in his game in the Caribbean but will be key to India's chances at the Asia Cup and 2023 World Cup.

"The YoYo test being an aerobic endurance fitness test, the results could vary from when you last played and how much workload you have gone through in the past week. Gill as of now has the highest score of 18.7. Most of the players have scored between 16.5 and 18," a BCCI source privy to the developments told PTI.

The BCCI kept the yo-yo test in priority for the start of the NCA camp for what is essentially a preliminary World Cup squad as this is the only chance the board physios and the management have to ascertain fitness standards ahead of the quadrennial event in home conditions.

Except for the cricketers who just returned from T20I duties in Ireland - speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson - and KL Rahul, who returns from injury - all other senior team players were subjected to the yo-yo test.

Numerous other fitness examinations and medical tests will also be conducted on players apart from the yo-yo test, which notably was incorporated into the system back in 2017 at the height of Kohli's captaincy tenure.

Initially, the passing number was set at 16.1 but it has since been updated to 16.5. Gill not only reached there but recorded a score in excess by 2.2 of the required mark, which is commendable and signifies brilliant fitness standards the youngster carries.

"If the players have a gap between two tournaments, the National Cricket Academy's sports science team along with the sports staff of India team does conduct all the mandatory tests," the source said.