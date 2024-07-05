'I want to': Shubman Gill reveals eyeing this slot in India T20I team after Rohit, Virat retirement

Gill opened up on his preferred batting position in the India lineup in the future.

Talented India opener Shubman Gill revealed the batting slot he will be eyeing in the Indian T20I team after the retirement of star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Notably, both the India stars have announced their retirement following the T20 World Cup 2024 win.

Gill, who has been appointed as the skipper of the India team for the five-match T20Is against Zimbabwe, opened up on his preferred position in the India batting lineup in the future.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Gill revealed, "I think Rohit Bhai was an opener and Virat Bhai also opened in this World Cup...I have also opened in T20s. So, I think I will want to open in T20Is."

ALSO READ: Suresh Raina requests BCCI to retire these two jersey numbers

Shubman Gill set to lead India for the first time

Gill, who was previously named as the skipper of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024 will now be donning the captaincy reins for the first time in international cricket.

The selectors have named a relatively young squad with a few talents earning their maiden call-ups after some stellar displays in the IPL 2024.

The senior players have been rested following a hectic month where they lifted the T20 World Cup 2024.

Joining from the main squad will be Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube.

From the reserves, Rinku Singh and Khaleel Ahmed have also been named.

However, due to a delay for the World Cup-bound players in coming back from the Caribbean, the management named Harshit Rana, Sai Sudarshan and Jitesh Sharma for the first two matches.

With coach Dravid's tenure coming to an end, VVS Laxman will travel for the Zimbabwe tour while the BCCI decides on who will be the next India coach.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube