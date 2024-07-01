Sneh Rana matches India legend's record, becomes only second Indian to claim 10-wicket haul in Tests

Sneh Rana took a marvellous 10-wicket haul against South Africa in Chennai to become the first-ever Indian spinner to achieve this feat in Women’s Tests.

Sneh Rana took a marvellous 10-wicket haul against South Africa in Chennai to become the first-ever Indian spinner to achieve this feat in Women’s Tests. She was brilliant from the first innings and paved the way for India’s dominance while bowling in the first dig.

Rana dismissed as many as eight batters in the first innings while giving away only 77 runs in 25.3 overs, becoming only the third bowler after Neetu David and Ashleigh Gardner to snare eight wickets in an innings in Women’s Tests. Later, she picked 2/111 in the second innings to complete a 10-wicket haul, only the second Indian after Jhulan Goswami to grab ten wickets in a Women’s Test match.

Sneh Rana’s figures of 10/188 are also the second-best by a Women cricketer in Tests for India, only behind Goswami’s 10/78 against England in Taunton in 2006. Her match-winning spell in both innings paved the way for India to register a ten-wicket win over South Africa and take the series, consisting of the only Test.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya set to be next T20I captain? Here's what Jay Shah said

Sneh Rana is among the record books by being part of an elite list of bowlers snaring ten wickets in a Test match in Women’s cricket. Jhulan was the sole Indian in that group but has a companion of his nation in Rana now.

South Africa’s valiant effort goes in vain; India register a 10-wicket win

Batting first, India piled up 603 runs in the first innings to push South Africa on the backfoot immediately. Shafali Verma notched up her maiden double century, while Smriti Mandhana also amassed an impressive 149 before other batters took the charge and tired South African bowlers.

Telegram Group Join Now

While batting, South Africa bundled on a mere 266, with Sneh Rana taking eight wickets. It forced the Proteas to follow on and bat again in the game.

South Africa batted brilliantly in the second innings, led by marvellous centuries from Laura Wolvaardt (122) and Sune Luss (109) and a vital 61 from Nadine de Klerk. It helped them mitigate the deficit, but the target was too short to defend.

India required only 37 to chase and registered a comprehensive victory. Even though they would have liked a better bowling performance in the second dig, India will cherish this victory.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.