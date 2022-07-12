Somerset Blast into Vitality T20 Blast 2022 Finals with Record Score

This week saw the biggest bludgeoning in the history of the Vitality Blast as cricket headline makers Somerset demolished the Derbyshire

Falcons at Taunton. A brutal defeat for the Falcons, but it’s onwards and upwards for Somerset who

head to finals day on the back of this rout.

the best odds for the Saturday 16 th July showpiece on NBS.



Somerset’s final score of 265-5 was the highest total since the competition began, eclipsing the tally

of 261-2 set by the Birmingham Bears in their victory over the Nottinghamshire Outlaws back in

June. Ben Green was the man to break the record when hammering home his second six in the final

over, but it was Somerset’s big-hitting South African who inflicted much of the damage.

Rilee Rossouw Runs Riot



Hitting 93 of just 36 balls, Rilee Rossouw was the man most instrumental in putting Derbyshire to

the sword. And amid that tally was a truly spectacular 15 th over in which Rossouw tore into Falcon’s

spinner Mattie McKiernan, smashing five sixes and a four for a total of 34 off just the one over. A day

to forget for McKiernan overall whose closing figure of 82 runs off four overs was the most

expensive in the history of T20 cricket.



Rossouw was assisted in dismantling the Derbyshire attack by Tom Banton’s 73 off 41, with Tom

Lammonby’s late salvo of 31 runs from just nine balls adding to the damage. McKiernan may bear

the brunt of the blame, but there were few bright spots in this overall bowling display, with George

Scrimshaw (2-16) the only man to emerge with any credit.



Derbyshire were always unlikely to haul themselves back into this, and in truth, they never remotely

threatened to. Seeming shell-shocked by that Somerset display, the Falcons capitulated for just 71

runs and a thumping 191-run defeat.

One Better in 2022

Somerset’s excellent form in this competition shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. They did

after all make it to the final in 2021, only to come up short against the Kent Spitfires. If Rossouw and

co can keep up this sort of brutal batting, there are plenty who believe that it may be Somerset who

gets their hands on the trophy this time around.



Heading to finals day Somerset don’t have the Spitfires to worry about in 2022, with the defending

champions failing to reach even the quarter-final stages. That doesn’t necessarily make their task a

straightforward one though. First up it’s a battle with the Hampshire Hawks, who comfortably

dismissed the Birmingham Bears in their Quarter Final. Come through that and it will be the winners

of the huge “War of the Roses” semi-final between the Lancashire Lightning and Yorkshire Vikings

who lie in wait. Finals Day is certainly