Confusion as Sourav Ganguly denies participation in Legends League Cricket; fans react

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has denied his participation in the upcoming second edition of the Legends League Cricket.

“The news isn’t true.”

Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that he won’t be a part of the Legends League Cricket competition, after reports had surfaced of him playing in the tournament earlier.

The statement from the tournament organizers had even quoted Ganguly as saying, “It is going to be a lot of fun playing with other legends.”

Ganguly, however, confirmed that he isn't part of the league. "No, I am not going to be a part of Legends League Cricket. The news isn't true," he told NDTV.

The confusion on the former India captain’s participation created a stir among fans on social media.

Sourav Ganguly is going to be a part of the Legends league cricket in this season. — Mufaddal Vohra (@Mufuddal_Vohra) July 20, 2022

.@BCCI president @SGanguly99 on reports of him joining Legends Cricket League Season 2:



"No, no. It is fake" — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) July 20, 2022

The @BCCI president @SGanguly99 to @PTI_News "I am not a part of any Legends League. The news is not true."#CricketTwitter — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) July 20, 2022

"I am not a part of any Legends league cricket. The news is not true." - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (To PTI) — Ishika Pandey (@Ishika_Pandey45) July 20, 2022

Now Sourav Ganguly Denies This... But Why A League Will Make An Announcement If There Was No Confirmation... Let's Wait Till September.... pic.twitter.com/vBSGOcMFNq — Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 (@VibhuBhola) July 20, 2022

The first season of Legends League Cricket had former cricketers from India and its subcontinent, Australia, and England, among other cricket nations divided into three teams representing India, Asia, and the Rest of the World.

The second season is set to be played from September 20 to October 10, featuring four privately-owned franchises this time.

The league will feature a host of former international stalwarts like Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Muttiah Muralitharan, Irfan Pathan, Eoin Morgan, Mitchell Johnson, Shane Watson, Ravi Bopara, Matt Prior, Chris Tremlett, Parveez Maharoof, Romesh Kaluwitharana and Upul Chandana.

Brett Lee, Yusuf Pathan, Joginder Sharma, Liam Plunkett, Monty Panesar, Pravin Tambe, Naman Ojha, S. Badrinath, Stuart Binny, and Asghar Afghan too had confirmed their participation last week.

“The Carnival of Legends is back,” Ravi Shastri, Commissioner of Legends League Cricket said. “Top Cricketers from around the world would be seen coming together. These players have contributed immensely to cricket throughout their careers. I am looking forward to watching them play the Legends League Cricket second season.”

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said" “Addition of these iconic players for the Season 2 of Legends League Cricket has taken up the excitement to the next level among fans. We welcome them to the Legends team and looking forward to watch them, recreate the magic again on the field providing enhanced entertainment to the viewers."



