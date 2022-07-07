Sourav Ganguly takes sly dig at senior India players after debate on frequent breaks

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly remembered his playing days, stating that he “didn’t miss a series or a tour”, something that has been a frequent occurrence among current players.
 Thu, 7 Jul 2022
Shikhar Dhawan will lead India in the ODI series in England, with a host of other senior players being rested.

India’s jam-packed cricketing schedule has affected players’ fitness far too often in recent years, and quite a few senior players have been afforded with breaks depending on the fixtures, as a preventive measure.

After a two-month long IPL season, India played five T20Is against South Africa at home under Rishabh Pant, before two separate continents left for Ireland and England respectively. Hardik Pandya was named the side’s captain to lead the team in the two-match T20I series in Ireland, before Rohit Sharma, the all-format captain tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Edgbaston Test against England, resulting in Jasprit Bumrah taking over the leadership role.

Interestingly, India announced a fairly inexperienced squad for their three-match ODI series against West Indies later this month, with a host of senior players - Rohit, Virat Kohli, Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami - being the notable absentees. KL Rahul, who recently underwent a surgery for sports hernia in Germany, was not considered for selection.

Shikhar Dhawan has been named the skipper, as he was during the Sri Lanka tour last year, when the senior members were playing Tests in England under Kohli. Seven captains - Kohli, Dhawan, Rohit, Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul, Pant, Hardik and Bumrah - have led India across formats in the period.

The recent squad announcement has sparked debates among cricket fans and experts, given the team’s unimpressive results in recent times.

Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, while remembering his playing days, talked of playing non-stop cricket across Tests and ODIs, while not taking a break.

“I played for India for 13 years without a break before that. I hadn’t missed anything, not a series or tour. I hadn’t taken any rest like a lot of the players do now,” Ganguly, who played 311 ODIs and 113 Tests between 1992 and 2008, said in an interview with The Telegraph.

