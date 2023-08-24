"Done the right thing" - Sourav Ganguly on India star's snub from Asia Cup 2023

In less than a week, India is set to commence their journey in Asia Cup 2023. Their first match of the tournament will be against arch-rivals, Pakistan on September 2. Subsequently, Team India will cross paths with Nepal, marking the culmination of their group-stage battles in the Asia Cup 2023 before the business end of the tournament begins.

Amid the fervor surrounding Team India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan, a pivotal query was directed at the former Indian team captain Sourav Ganguly to reveal his pick. The ex-BCCI president adeptly deflected controversy ahead of the momentous clash between these titans of Asian cricket.

Talking to the reporters, Sourav Ganguly stated, "Speaking about my favorite is very tough; both the teams are very good; Pakistan is also a good team, and India is a very good team. Whoever plays well will win. I don’t have any favorites."

Sourav Ganguly highlights the reason behind the selection of Axar Patel

With their sights set on the Asia Cup, India has meticulously curated a 17-member squad, although it drew criticism due to the omission of the star leg-spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal. The reason behind Axar Patel's selection over Chahal as a more favorable contender is rooted in Patel's dual utility, wielding prowess with both bat and ball. This approach underscores Ganguly's unwavering belief in the team's prospective triumph, spanning not only the Asia Cup but also extending into the 2023 World Cup.

"You can only have three spinners and I think they have done the right thing by picking Axar (Patel), he can bat."

Reflecting on the squad composition and the absence of a left-arm pacer, Ganguly stepped forth to defend the selectors' decisions. Notably, prominent batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer mark their return from injuriy hiatus, although Rahul's participation remains in doubt due to a lingering discomfort.

