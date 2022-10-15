Sourav Ganguly to contest presidential polls for Cricket Association of Bengal

After having completed his stint as the BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that he will contest presidential polls for Cricket Association of Bengal.

Ganguly was elected unopposed as the CAB President in 2019.

Sourav Ganguly, who recently completed his term as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to fight elections for a similar position at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Ganguly had been elected as the BCCI President in 2019, and as per reports, is set to be replaced by 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny in the role.

Ganguly served as the CAB president from 2015 to 2019, and was elected unopposed for the role in 2019.

The former India captain, after having completed his tenure as the BCCI President, looks forward to continuing contributing to cricket in a new role.

"These were great moments, whatever you do in life. I keep telling everyone, the best days were when you played for your country. I have seen so much after that, I have been president of the CAB, I have been president of the BCCI, and I will go on to do bigger things in the future, but those 15 years will be the best days of my life," Ganguly was quoted as saying on Friday, October 14.

"Those were the days when I woke up every morning to be successful. When you left the hotel, you thought it was an important day for me, 'if I don't score, I may not be picked again'. But at the end of the day, when you went on to score a hundred, you felt the world is the best place to be in because you have been successful.”

Earlier, former BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal dismissed the reports regarding politics against Ganguly among the board members.

“There has been no BCCI president who has served for more than three years in independent India. All this media speculation about Dada being told or a few members were against him, they are all baseless,” Dhumal was quoted as saying by the PTI on Friday.

“Nobody spoke a word against him. All the Board members were extremely happy and satisfied with the entire team and how BCCI was run in the last three years despite the challenges posed by COVID-19. Dada has had a very distinguished career as an India captain, one of the best ever leaders. As an administrator he took the entire team along and we worked as one team."