South Africa cricketer Mondli Khumalo out of coma after being attacked in UK

Former South Africa cricketer Mondli Khumalo, who was assaulted outside a pub in Somerset on Sunday, May 29, is now out of coma and recovering well.

Khumalo represented South Africa in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup at home.

Mondli Khumalo, South Africa’s 20-year-old cricketer, who was attacked outside the Dragon Rise Pub in Bridgewater on Sunday, is now out of coma.

Khumalo suffered a major blow to his skull and underwent three operations, one of which was to remove a blood clot from his brain.

The report in mirror.co.uk on Saturday stated: “Khumalo has been taken out of a medically-induced coma and is making great progress.”

The right-arm quick was a part of the South Africa Under 19 World Cup 2020 team at home, and also has a contract with KwaZulu Natal Inland. He is also an overseas professional North Petherton, and was out celebrating a team victory before being attacked early morning.

Just read the news about young Mondli Khumalo.

I hope you pull through fine brother and I hope his family here in SA are doing okay 🙏 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) May 31, 2022



Lloyd Irish, Khumalo’s at North Petherton, confirmed his progressive recovery.

“Mondli was doing great yesterday and they took him out of a coma. He has shown great strength,” said Irish. “He is asking for his Mum, watching some of the England v New Zealand Test and even wants to know when his next game is! We’ve seen great progress in the past 24 hours. It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions; however, we seem to be heading in the right direction now.”

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old, who was involved in the incident outside the pub, has been arrested by the Avon and Somerset police. Superintendent Richard Turner said that Khumalo’s family in South Africa will be updated about his health and the investigation status.

“We’re taking steps to ensure Mondli’s family in South Africa are being kept fully updated on his condition, as well as how our investigation is progressing,” Turner said.

“A full investigation is underway and we’ve carried out house-to-house enquiries and are continuing to review CCTV footage from around the area to ensure we gather all available evidence. We know there were a large number of people in the area at the time and we’d appeal for any eyewitnesses to come forward, especially if anyone has mobile phone footage showing any part of this incident.”

Khumalo, who first made his competitive cricket debut back in 2018, has played four first-class games, a List A match and four T20s till date. He played four matches in the U19 Cricket World Cup 2020, and scored 26 runs at 13, but failed to buy a wicket from the 15 overs bowled.