Not football, Spain shatters record in Cricket with most consecutive T20I wins

In a rare feat, Spain shattered records not just in football but now in cricket as well. With their recent 7-wicket win over Greece at the ongoing Europe T20 World Cup Sub Regional Qualifier, Spain recorded their 14th consecutive victory in Men's T20Is, eclipsing the record of 13 set by Malaysia in 2022.

Spain's last defeat in this format occurred around 20 months ago against Italy. Since then, they have secured 15 victories in series against the Isle of Man, Jersey, and Croatia, along with three consecutive wins in the current T20 qualifier. Their impressive run was only briefly halted by a no result in a rain-affected match against the Isle of Man last year. That series also saw them achieve a remarkable 10-wicket win in the fourth match, dismissing the Manx team for just 10 runs and chasing the target in only two legitimate deliveries.

Speaking about the feat, Spain head coach Corey Rutgers said to Cricbuzz,

"A proud record to be notified about today, we obviously don't play for records but this does feel special for the group. It has been a transformative few years in Spain, and a lot of credit goes to players who sacrifice a lot of their time to play for Espana, the management and my coaching staff. Couldn't be prouder of all involved."

Spain faces a tricky path to the European Regional final

Despite their impressive performance so far, Spain now faces a tough path to the European Regional final next year. A rain-induced abandonment in their recent match against Denmark means they must rely on Cyprus to pull off an unlikely victory against Denmark in their next game. If Denmark wins their final group match, they will advance to the final due to their superior net run rate, which would leave Spain competing for the bronze medal against either Finland or potentially Guernsey.

The record for the most consecutive victories in all T20Is is held by Thailand Women, with 17 wins.

