Complete Sri Lanka Squad, Player List for Asia Cup 2022: Dinesh Chandimal's Return the main highlight

Sri Lanka have named uncapped left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka in their Asia Cup 2022 squad, while the experienced Dinesh Chandimal too, makes a return to the T20I setup.

Sri Lanka will play Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 opener in Dubai on August 27.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee announced their 18-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, while the experienced Dinesh Chandimal makes a return, being the most notable inclusion.

Chandimal had been picked in the T20I squads for the team’s away series in Australia and India earlier this year, with his last appearance in the format coming against the latter in February. He was dropped from the home series against Australia earlier this season, but now makes a comeback, having demonstrated his best in Test cricket against Australia and Pakistan at home recently.

21-year-old uncapped left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka has been included as well, while seamer Asitha Fernando, middle-order batter Ashen Bandara, all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva and legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay are others among the ones making a comeback. Wicketkeeper batter Niroshan Dickwella has been sidelined.

Seamers Binura Fernando and Kasun Rajitha had been named in the squad initially, but the will not travel following an injury sustained during SLC Invitational T20 League 2022. Asitha Fernando and Pramod Madushan will replace the duo, with confirmation awaited on the same from the sports minister.

Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in the tournament opener at the Dubai International Stadium on August 28. Bangladesh are the third team in Group B, and the teams finishing top two will progress to the next round. Sri Lanka have won the Asia Cup five times till date, in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008 and 2014, which is the second-best after India's seven title wins. The island nation was earlier slated to host the 2022 edition, before it was moved to the UAE, owing to the current economic crisis and political situation in the country.

Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando

