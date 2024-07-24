'I will not agree': Former India star challenges Agarakar's explanation of Hardik Pandya's workload angle

Ajit Agarkar had recently told in a press conference that Hardik's workload issues denied him the T20I captaincy.

The recent decision to name star India batter Suryakumar Yadav as Rohit Sharma's successor in the shortest format has drawn considerable debate.

SKY pipped premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the leadership role. However, it was Pandya who was believed to be the frontrunner for the post and was also the vice-captain during India's recent T20 World Cup 2024 win.

Thus, when the BCCI management and the selection committee named Suryakumar Yadav as the next skipper, it came as shocking news to many.

Explaining the reason behind the decision, former India pacer and current chief of the selection committee Ajit Agarkar recently addressed a press conference in Mumbai and revealed that Hardik's workload issues came into play.

He also justified that they wanted a player who can play all games and there was also positive feedback from the dressing room about Suryakumar's leadership traits.

Former India star challenges Ajit Agarkar's decision

However, former India batter Krishnamachari Srikkanth challenged Agarkar's reasoning in a video on his YouTube channel and explained why he disagreed with the fitness angle.

Srikkanth said, "I think they have gone from the feedback of the dressing room. It must have probably been from the IPL. Fitness is something that I will not agree. He played the entire IPL. He also bowled. Yes, he might not have done well (in the IPL). That's another issue. Mumbai Indians didn't qualify. At the World Cup, he was the vice-captain and he played well. So, fitness is something that I won't agree with."

Srikkanth also further claimed that the explanation about the feedback from the dressing room was vague and claimed that the selectors were 'beating around the bush' when asked about reasons for moving on from Hardik Pandya.

