'Batting like a WOW' - Star India batter impressed with Abhishek Sharma's batting vs Zimbabwe

Abhishek Sharma hit a marvellous ton against Zimbabwe in the second T20I in Harare, becoming the joint-fastest century-hitter among the top ten teams in international cricket. He took only two innings to reach the milestone, equalling Richard Levi and Evin Lewis.

Abhishek was under pressure to perform after registering a duck in the first game, which India lost, and announced his arrival in style, showing his true potential. He scored 100 off 47 deliveries, including seven boundaries and eight maximums, while opening the innings.

The southpaw hit sixes all around the park and showed why he is rated so highly in world cricket. He was aggressive from the start, opening his account with a maximum on just the second ball of the innings.

Nothing stopped him, for Sikandar Raza, the captain of Zimbabwe, tried everything to stop the carnage, but when Abhishek was in flow, the other team could only do so much. He belted all bowlers equally and ensured to convert it into a big one.

Suryakumar Yadav impressed with Abhishek Sharma’s batting show

Abhishek Sharma is a gorgeous batter to watch in full flow; you can’t take your eyes off his batting. Suryakumar Yadav was also impressed with his show and praised him, labelling ‘gamechanger’.

“Abhishek sharma just batting like a WOW. Game changer”

Suryakumar never shy from praising any young talent, always encouraging them via different mediums. In IPL or international cricket, he has often applauded match-winning performances from newbies; boosting their confidence to perform even better in the following outings.

Several other cricket fans and experts have been mesmerised by Abhishek Sharma’s knock and strokeplay, comprising jaw-dropping shots. That’s his speciality; batting looks too easy on the eyes when he is in the groove.

Abhishek was marvellous with his strokeplay in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, showing immense consistency without compromising the scoring rate in any phase of the innings. Consequently, he was rewarded for his superior performances and included in the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, and after a slow start in the first game, Abhishek has proved his selection right by hitting a century.

