Star spinner misses out as Sri Lanka announces squad for ODI World Cup

The team will be led by Dasun Shanaka while Kusal Mendis will serve as his deputy

Sri Lanka unveiled their 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India earlier today (September 26). Leading the team is Dasun Shanaka with Kusal Mendis serving as his deputy. The most notable development from the Sri Lankan camp, however, is the unfortunate absence of their star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, due to a hamstring injury.

The leg-spinner sustained a thigh strain during the playoffs of the Lankan Premier League last month where he not only emerged as the tournament's top run-scorer with an impressive 279 runs but also clinched the title of the leading wicket-taker with an astounding 19 wickets. Subsequently, this injury had ruled him out of the Asia Cup.

Initially, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board had expressed their commitment to do everything within their power to facilitate Hasaranga's participation. However, they also acknowledged the possibility of him being sidelined from cricket for a minimum of three months in the event of surgery.

Dilshan Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara make their return to the squad

On the other hand, pacer Dushmantha Chameera unfortunately remains unavailable due to an ongoing shoulder injury, rendering him ineligible for selection. Notably, both Dilshan Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara have made their return to the squad after missing out on the Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka is scheduled to engage in two warm-up matches before the commencement of the World Cup, facing Bangladesh on 29th September and Afghanistan on 2nd October. Their tournament opener will take place on October 7 against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Sri Lanka Squad for 2023 ODI World Cup

Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

Travelling reserve: Chamika Karunaratne

