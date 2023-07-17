'Always found it difficult bowling to Warner' - Broad on how he tamed the aggressive Aussie opener

The fast-bowler has now dismissed his historic nemesis 17 times in Test cricket and said it was a prudent tweak in strategy which changed his fortunes.

Stuart Broad revealed contrary to perceptions he has always found it "difficult bowling to" David Warner in Ashes Test match cricket and had to dig deep into his resolves and revisit his entire strategy bowling to the aggressive Australian opener.

The veteran England seamer may have brought about the left-hander's downfall a remarkable 17 times in Tests, but he says he has always been wary of the impact value and the ability to destroy that the experienced Aussie batter brings to the table, which is also why he had to change his game plan entirely against him.

In a column for the 'Daily Mail', Broad revealed how he had to tweak his bowling plans and work on improving his control and skill to get the better of Warner after initial struggles against him, especially when playing away Ashes in Australia.

Broad wrote he recognised he would err wider outside the off-stump from over-the-wicket angle and ended up giving Warner the room to hit the ball through the covers and point region without breaking much sweat. Over time, he focused on swinging it both ways from close to the off-stump while changing his angle.

Broad on dominance over Warner before Manchester Test

Diminishing Warner's range outside the off-stump by taking the freeflow of his hands away, Broad mentioned in his column that he could exercise greater control on the left-hander and execute the swinging ball to devastating effect.

Currently Warner's single biggest nemesis, Broad also recalled a conversation with former coach Ottis Gibson who pushed him to revisit his entire strategy versus the Australian batter.

Also Read - "He is a mixture of.." - Ricky Ponting names England pacer who can cause Australia headache

"The truth is I’ve always found it difficult bowling to Davey, and I still do. By going round the wicket I’ve tried to minimise the width he loves outside off stump but also bowl a fuller length and make him play at 80 to 85 per cent of deliveries," England's second highest wicket-taker wrote in his column.

"He used to sit back against me and hit me through the off side, and before the 2015 Ashes, our bowling coach Ottis Gibson pointed out that my average was much higher against left-handers, the Aussie team that season was full of lefties, and Ottis said I’d be out of the team if I didn’t find a way to bowl to them," Broad added.