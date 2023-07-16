"He is a mixture of.." - Ricky Ponting names England pacer who can cause Australia headache

Ricky Ponting also warned that the English quick's effectiveness could be compromised if he fails to consistently achieve the 90 mph mark

According to former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, a certain English quick possesses a combination of the qualities exhibited by his former teammates Mitchell Johnson and Brett Lee. Ponting believes that the bowler's exceptional pace and subtle variations in his bowling played a crucial role in England's victory at Headingley.

Mark Wood unsettled the Australians with his blistering speed during the third Ashes Test in Leeds, consistently clocking over 90 mph. Additionally, the 33-year-old frequently utilized short-pitched deliveries throughout his spell, ultimately claiming seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings, and earning the Player of the Match accolade.

Despite his susceptibility to injuries, Wood remains optimistic about participating in the upcoming two Ashes Tests. The quick bowler from Durham has also cautioned Australia about his intent to unleash more devastating deliveries, colloquially referred to as "thunderbolts," in the fourth Test commencing on July 19 in Manchester.

Ricky Ponting emphasies Mark Wood's pace will be key

Speaking on an episode of the ICC Review, Ponting feels a bowler who can bowl fast along with movement is a trump card. He said, "Wood is a bit like him (Johnson) and a bit like Brett Lee in his prime I reckon as well. Bowling first change, bowling quickly, intimidating batsmen, getting a little bit of movement when it was there. He is just an absolute strike weapon. I think that the difference was there to see in Headingley."

While acknowledging Mark Wood's injury concerns, Ricky Ponting warned that the English paceman's effectiveness could be compromised if he fails to consistently achieve the 90 mph mark. Nevertheless, Ponting cautioned Australia that Wood has the potential to decimate their batting lineup if he maintains his formidable pace.

Currently, the right-arm fast bowler boasts an impressive record of 97 wickets in 29 Tests at an average of 29.69, including two five-wicket hauls. Consequently, he could once again serve as England's X-factor at Old Trafford.

