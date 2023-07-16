The franchise is now eager to bring in someone who can introduce innovative ideas as they strive to clinch their maiden IPL championship

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is actively seeking new personnel for their backroom staff as they have decided not to retain Directer of Cricket Mike Hesson and head coach Sanjay Bangar for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The franchise, which is yet to secure an IPL title, aims to bring in fresh coaches, although it remains uncertain if they will retain current bowling coach Adam Griffith.

Hesson and Bangar have enjoyed a strong rapport with RCB's iconic player, Virat Kohli, and held their respective positions for a period of five years. Hesson assumed his position in August 2019, while Bangar commenced his tenure before the 2022 season.

Nevertheless, the franchise is now eager to bring in someone who can introduce innovative ideas as they strive to clinch their maiden IPL championship. Disappointingly, the team failed to qualify for the playoffs in the 2023 edition, leaving their large fan base disheartened.

RCB parts ways with star duo after IPL 2023 fiasco

During Hesson's leadership, RCB secured a fourth-place finish in the league in 2020 and faced a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator. They attained a third-place finish in 2021 but lost in the Eliminator to the Kolkata Knight Riders. In IPL 2022, RCB claimed the fourth spot, won the Eliminator and subsequently lost in Qualifier 2 to the Rajasthan Royals. Unfortunately, RCB failed to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2023.

Despite reaching the IPL finals thrice, in 2009, 2011, and 2016, RCB has yet to clinch an IPL title.

It remains unclear whether RCB will opt for a foreign head coach or select an Indian candidate to lead the team. Meanwhile, other IPL teams have already begun shaping their coaching setups. Lucknow Super Giants have appointed former Australian opener and coach, Justin Langer, as their new head coach, replacing Andy Flower.

Flower, who is a former Zimbabwe captain, is currently engaged in discussions with other franchises and may continue his IPL journey by taking charge of another team

