'He couldn't hold back his tears' - Jaiswal's emotional message to father after maiden Test ton

The youngster called upon the man who had made the most sacrifices in his journey after celebrating his maiden Test match century for India in the Dominica Test.

Even as he soaked in praise from all corners for a spectacular Test match debut for India in Dominica, Yashasvi Jaiswal made it a point to take time and express gratitude towards a man who had made big sacrifices to enable his wings.

The 21-year-old called his father after recording a marathon century following Day 2 of the Test match and wept during a video interaction with Bhupendra Jaiswal.

Jaiswal cried his heart out in front of a man who had to gather the courage to send his ward to Mumbai from the UP village of Bhadohi in his teens as he endured the deepest of strifes and even sold 'pani puris' to make ends meet and assist his training facilities and overall education of the game.

His father revealed the youngster was left numb and could only ask how he is feeling while watching him take his first steps at the Test level and embark upon the hopefully long journey of fulfilling that great ability and promise.

Jaiswal's emotional message to father after debut ton

In an emotional conversation, the Indian opener called senior Jaiswal at 4:30 am on a sleepless night from Dominica after producing a convincing century, aligned with his immense prospects in the long-form game.

Speaking to Hindustan Times after watching his son apply great powers of concentration and patience while exhibiting his solid technical acumen for 171 runs off 387 deliveries, senior Jaiswal revealed his conversation over the video call with young Yashasvi.

"He called around 4:30 am in the morning (IST) after scoring his century (Day 2). He couldn't hold back his tears. I cried too. It was a very emotional moment. He could not talk for a long time. He was tired. He just asked me 'are you happy, father?'," Bhupendra said.

The excellent defensive technique, grit and patience on display reflected brightly on Yashasvi Jaiswal's undoubted talent for India. A great beginning would also help him swiftly adjust to the senior international stage and earn him breathing space to evolve and maximise his abilities when he faces stiffer challenges.