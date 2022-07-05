Watch & Listen: Stump mic picks umpire Kettleborough telling Stuart Broad to "shut up" during Edgbaston Test

Umpire Richard Kettleborough could be heard asking Stuart Broad to “shut up” and carry on with the game during Day 4 of the ongoing Edgbaston Test between England and India.

“Broady! Broady! Get on with the batting and shut up."

Amidst all the intensity between the England and India players during the ongoing Edgbaston Test, there was one involving umpire Richard Kettleborough on Day 3 of the game.

The moment came during the second session of play, when Stuart Broad, who’d walked in at the fall of centurion Jonny Bairstow’s wicket, ducked under a bouncer off Mohammed Shami and the ball raced past the leaping Rishabh Pant for four byes. Broad could be seen enquiring with the umpire as to how many bouncers had been called for the over, to which, the English umpire had a stern response.

"Let us do the umpiring - you do the batting, alright?" Kettleborough said.

"Otherwise you're going to get into trouble again. One for the over. Broady! Broady! Get on with the batting and shut up."

Mark Ramprakash, the former England cricketer, reflected on the incident, lauding Kettleborough.

"I think that's some blunt, honest feedback from Richard Kettleborough there, some good advice," he told the BBC.

"Although, Stuart Broad is a big fella [at] 6ft 5in. I think Richard Kettleborough is a very brave guy.

Broad’s weakness against short-pitched bowling is well documented, with bowlers from around the world hurling short-pitched stuff whenever the left-hander walks in. His stay was a short-lived one on Sunday, and he fell to the same ploy, top-edging one from Mohammed Siraj for the wicketkeeper to pouch it safely in the very next over for 1.

England were eventually bundled out for 284, handing India a 132-run first-innings lead after the visitors had racked up 416 despite being reduced to 98/5 after being put in to bat on Day 1.

India added another 245 in their second innings, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Pant scoring fifties, to help them set a 378-run target. England openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley laid the early foundation with a 107-run stand, with the former scoring a brisk fifty. However, a stunning top-order collapse saw them slip from 107/0 to 109/3.

In form Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow then stood firm for another century stand, with the former having got to his fifty.