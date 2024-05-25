'Please Stop': England legend issues major warning to Ben Stokes

Stokes recently took full onus of bowling responsibilities, following which the England legend put out a Tweet.

England's premier all-rounder Ben Stokes underwent a knee surgery following last year's ODI World Cup, which has been a persistent problem for him for sometime. Following the procedure, he decided to skip the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) and will also not be featuring in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

He took the decision in a bid to prolong his Test career and work on his bowling.

Although he played the India vs England five-match Test series earlier this year, Stokes barely bowled due to his knee and mostly played as a batter. He finally took the ball in the final Test after the Three Lions have already conceded the series.

However, he has returned to bowling again while currently plying his trade playing in the English county.

Known for his aggressive approach, he took on the onus of bowling and bowled an incredible spell.

England legend issues major warning to Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes performed impeccably with the ball, picking up four wickets in each innings as it took Durham only five sessions to beat Somerset by an innings and six runs in their Vitality County Championship clash.

However, seeing Stokes putting himself through an entire quota of bowling, a former England legend issued a major warning.

Stuart Broad took to his social media account on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Hi Ben. Love you & you have a heart of a lion. Please stop bowling 10 overs spells with a dodgy knee…"

Hi Ben. Love you & you have a heart of a lion. Please stop bowling 10 overs spells with a dodgy knee… https://t.co/QMm7dX1x9z — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) May 25, 2024

Meanwhile, England get ready for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 under the leadership of skipper Jos Buttler as they aim to lift the coveted trophy for a second time after winning it last in 2010.

