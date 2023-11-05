West Indies stalwart announces retirement from all forms of international cricket

The cricketer announced his decision to do so on social media.

In a recent development, it has now been known that West Indies stalwart Sunil Narine has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. Narine announced the news on social media that he would be retiring at the end of the ongoing Super 50 Cup in which he is representing Trinidad and Tobago.

The 35-year-old cricketer participated in 6 Test matches, 65 ODIs, and 51 T20Is. He notably contributed to the West Indies' triumph in the 2012 T20 World Cup. His last appearance for the senior national team in T20I cricket was in 2019, with his final Test match taking place in 2013 and his last ODI in 2016.

Narine's international cricket record for the West Indies stands out. He secured 92 wickets in 65 ODI matches and 48 wickets in 47 T20 International matches. Additionally, he competed in six Test matches, achieving 21 wickets with his best performance being 6-91.

Sunil Narine was a key cog in West Indies' T20 success

These statistics highlight Narine's significant influence on the West Indies team and his pivotal role in their achievements over the years.

Nevertheless, Narine's career was not without its share of controversy. His bowling action came under scrutiny on multiple occasions. It is worth noting that he was absent from West Indies' victorious campaign in the 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2015 World Cup as he was focused on refining his bowling action, a process that began after it was first reported during the Champions League T20 in 2014.

"I appreciate it has been over 4 years since I last played for West Indies but today I am announcing my retirement from International cricket," the veteran Kolkata Knight Riders spinner said in an Instagram post.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨



Sunil Narine has officially announced his international retirement on social media today pic.twitter.com/eKJhHwO4Ko — Caribbean Cricket Podcast (@CaribCricket) November 5, 2023

