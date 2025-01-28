News
Sunrisers All-Rounder Patrick Kruger Ruled Out of 2025 Season, Replaced by South Africa Opener Tony De Zorzi
News
Last updated: January 28, 2025

Sunrisers All-Rounder Ruled Out of 2025 Season, Replaced by South Africa Opener

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He featured in just one game this season, against the Pretoria Capitals, where he scored 10 runs and did not bowl.

Sunrisers All-Rounder Patrick Kruger Ruled Out of 2025 Season, Replaced by South Africa Opener Tony De Zorzi

Sunrisers Eastern Cape all-rounder Patrick Kruger has been ruled out of the SA20 2025 season and will be replaced by South African opener Tony de Zorzi.

Patrick Kruger ruled out of the SA20 2025

The defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, have suffered a setback in the SA20 2025 season. Their all-rounder, Patrick Kruger, has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Kruger played only one game this season. It was against the Pretoria Capitals, where he scored 10 runs and did not bowl. Since then, he hasn’t featured in any of Sunrisers’ games, with the team probably hoping he could recover in time. Sadly, the injury has ruled him out of the competition.

The franchise took to social media, sharing a video to bid farewell to Kruger, wishing him a speedy recovery as he begins his rehabilitation.

ALSO READ:

Tony de Zorzi Announced as Replacement

To replace Kruger, Sunrisers Eastern Cape have appointed South African opener Tony de Zorzi. This could prove to be the much-needed injection for the opening department of the Sunrisers, considering Zak Crawley’s dismal show this season. Crawley has scored only 88 runs in 8 matches and has made it hard for the team to find consistent starts at the top.

De Zorzi played for the Durban Super Giants last season, and he could manage only 61 runs in 6 matches. But he has been doing much better since then and has been rewarded with a place in South Africa’s Test and ODI teams. Now he gets a chance to prove himself in the T20 format.

As the tournament moves into its backend, performances of De Zorzi would become crucial for Sunrisers as they look for ensuring their place in the playoffs.

