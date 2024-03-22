Super Kings sign Kiwi star, Mumbai Indians rope in West Indies big-hitter for MLC

Before MLC, both the players will be making their IPL debuts for their respective franchises.

Ahead of making his debut in Chennai Super Kings colours in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell was unveiled as a Texas Super Kings player for the upcoming MLC season. Mitchell will now be joining his New Zealand and CSK teammates Mitchell Santner and Devon Conway in the USA.

Following the development, Mitchell said on Super Kings' social-media channels, "I'm really excited to be part of the Texas Super Kings and to get to yellove again and be part of the CSK family. I think the cool thing about the MLC following the World Cup being in the West Indies and the America [is] the conditions should be pretty similar and hopefully we continue to adapt to the different conditions and get stuck in."

Mitchell was a revelation during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, where he dominated spin which eventually led to CSK splurging a whopping INR 14 crore on him at last December's auction in Dubai.

MI New York rope in dynamic West Indies all-rounder

On the other hand, defending champions MI New York have secured the services of West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd, who is due to make his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024.

Shepherd, who has added a slower dipper akin to Dwayne Bravo's, will significantly bolster MI NY's death bowling.

Shepherd has raised his game after winning the CPL 2023 with Guyana Amazon Warriors and will reunite with his first West Indies captain and Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard at MI NY.

He will be joining alongside the likes of Trent Boult, Tim David and Kagiso Rabada who are part of the powerful overseas core at MI NY.

